First division winning Lotto ticket sold in Auckland

Saturday night’s winning Lotto ticket was sold at Westgate Pharmacy in Auckland (file photo)

It could be an extra long weekend for a lucky Auckland Lotto player who won $1 million in Saturday night’s draw.

The winning First Division ticket was sold at Westgate Pharmacy in Auckland.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Strike Four also rolled over and will be $300,000 on Wednesday.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Westgate Pharmacy should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.