Police errors in handling mentally ill man who went on to kill in Upper Hutt — investigation

Glen Collins and his partner Lisa Gosper before he was killed.

Police made multiple errors in its handling of mentally ill man, David Gilchrist, who went on to brutally kill Upper Hutt man Glen Collins in 2018, and investigation has found.

A police investigation, overseen by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA), released details on Friday showing failures by Northland Police prior to Gilchrist, who had a history of violent behaviour and psychotic illness, stabbing and killing Collins in his partner’s home.

These include a failure to reassign Gilchrist’s case when a police officer went on leave, insufficient communication with Northland District Health Board (NDHB) and making inadequate attempts to find Gilchrist after he went missing.

On August 30, 2018, NDHB reported to Northland Police that Gilchrist, who was subject to a community treatment order, was overdue for his medication, an anti-psychotic drug, and was missing.

He had been last seen six days earlier.

The officer who was assigned the missing person file went on leave the same day and the file was not reassigned, the investi

Between August 26 and September 7, Gilchrist stole petrol from various petrol stations before being located and arrested in Upper Hutt on September 19.

MATTHEW TSO/STUFF/Stuff The police cordon following the fatal stabbing on Golders Rd in Upper Hutt in September 2018.

The appropriate mental health agencies were notified of his arrest and told he had been reported missing and that he was subject to a treatment order.

The agencies were also told police would release him on bail, due to not having any grounds to detain him further.

Police were told that a mental health crisis team would not visit the police station to meet with Gilchrist, and that he would make his own way to the emergency department – which he did not.

The next day, Gilchrist repeatedly stabbed Collins, 45, in the back, neck, and upper body, in his partner, Lisa Gosper’s home, in an unprovoked attack.

Gilchrist was later found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity but ordered to be detained as a special patient.

Glen Collins was stabbed in the back, neck, and upper body by his colleague in an unprovoked attack.

“Police investigated their own actions and found that the missing person file should have been reassigned when the original officer went on leave,” the IPCA revealed on Friday.

“There was insufficient liaison with NDHB after the man had been reported missing, and a number of enquiries that may have led to him being located earlier were not considered or completed.”

Police were found not to be at fault in relation to the Gilchrist’s release from custody and “could not have reasonably foreseen his actions,” the IPCA said.

Since the incident, Northland Police have reviewed its missing person processes.

.

Collins had been helping out the Gilchrist, who went on to kill him.

The IPCA stated it agrees with the outcome of police’s investigation into its own actions.

The matter is also being considered by the coroner.

Court records showed Gilchrist, delusionally, believed Collins, who had been helping him and teaching him to drive a rubbish truck for the company they both worked for, had “some form of power over him and that he was the cause of his problems".

David Charles Gilchrist was found not guilty of murdering Collins on grounds of insanity but was ordered to be detained as a special patient.

On the day of the killing, Gilchrist dropped Collins off at the house of Collins' partner, Lisa Gosper.

He then went to Collins' house, where he had been staying, and drank his beer. He then returned to Gosper's home and stabbed Collins using his kitchen knife.