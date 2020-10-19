Man who killed daughter in 'meth rage' found naked with pitchfork, whistle

Just hours after he killed his two-year-old daughter, police found Aaron George Izett standing in his driveway naked, holding a pitchfork and blowing a whistle.

Police later found toddler Nevaeh Jahkaya Whatukura Ager on the mudflats behind their Little Waihi house, her body weighed down by two rocks with a combined weight of around 80kg.

That’s according to Crown prosecutor Anna Pollett, who addressed the jury of seven men and five women at the first day of Izett’s murder trial at the High Court in Rotorua on Monday.

He is accused of murdering his daughter between March 20 and March 21 last year, and is also facing charges of assault, injuring with intent to injure and wounding.

The day Nevaeh was killed by her father was also the first time he had ever looked after her on his own, as his partner and Nevaeh’s mother had been rushed to hospital after going into labour early.

She gave birth to a son in an ambulance by the side of the road.

Pollett said Izett was a regular user of methamphetamine and cannabis, and was well known in the small Little Waihi community for erratic behaviour.

It was when police were called to deal with another episode of this behaviour that the receding tide revealed the horror of what had taken place, just a few hours earlier, as Izett ran into the water.

Beforehand he had resisted arrest and bitten one of the police officers “taking a portion of skin and flesh with it”.

He was able to do this despite being tasered by police earlier due to his aggressive and unpredictable behaviour.

Benn Bathgate/Stuff A police cordon was around the Tio Place property the day after the two-year-old was killed.

“As the police stood at the side of the estuary, the tide receded, and around 1.30pm officers saw that there were two boulders or rocks next to the defendant,” Pollett said.

“Under the rocks they saw the foot of a small child, this was Nevaeh.

“The deceased had sustained multiple assaults, including with weapons, and was likely unconscious when the defendant put her face down in the water and she drowned.”

Pollett said the jurors would later hear evidence that the two-year-old had been struck with between eight to 10 blows to her head, causing injuries to her face, lips, ears and head.

There was also evidence of an assault with a weapon on her buttocks.

“Assault, on assault, on assault before drowning her,” Pollett said.

She also warned the jury about the pending line of defence that Izett was insane at the time of the killing.

“The Crown does not accept the defendant has a defence on insanity available to him, the Crown says this was a meth rage that led to all of the offences, including the killing of his own child.”

Defence lawyer Nicholas Chisnell then told jurors the case would inevitably trigger in them an emotional response.

“After all a very young child died here.”

He also revealed Izett did not dispute killing his own daughter.

“Mr Izett accepted he killed his daughter, he accepts he’s responsible for her death. . . the physical act is not in dispute.”

Chisnell claimed, however, that his client should be found not guilty by reason of insanity.

“A person may be so disordered in their thinking they lack the capacity to be held responsible for the crime.”

The trial is set to continue and is expected to last three weeks and hear evidence from 60 witnesses.