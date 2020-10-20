A mother's horror - one child born, another killed in days

Aaron George Izett has admitted he killed his two-year-old daughter, but denies murder

As his partner went into labour at their Little Waihi home, murder-accused Aaron George Izett was on the phone talking to a 111 operator.

As his partner Alyson Ager could be heard groaning and screaming in the background, Izett told the operator “it’s all about me now”.

By the time Ager returned from hospital after the premature birth of their son in an ambulance on the side of road only days later, their two-year-old daughter Nevaeh was dead at Izett’s hands.

“As soon as I seen the cop cars I jumped out of the car and just ran towards the house,” Ager told the High Court in Rotorua at the second day of Izett’s trial on Tuesday.

“But I couldn’t go near it. I knew something bad happened.”

Izett faces a number of assault and wounding charges and one charge of murder, that in March 2019 he killed Nevaeh Jahkaya Whatukura Ager.

On the trial’s opening day on Monday, Izett’s lawyer Nicholas Chisnell said there was no dispute that his client killed her.

They claim that he was not guilty of murder as he was, at the time, insane.

The Crown, however, claims that regular methamphetamine user Izett killed her in a “meth rage”, inflicting a catalogue of injuries on his daughter before placing her unconscious in the water behind their home to drown.

She was also weighed down by two rocks.

Benn Bathgate/Stuff The mud flats behind Tio Place in Little Waihi, where two-year-old Nevaeh Ager’s body was found.

Crown prosecutor Anna Pollett said the toddler was the victim of “assault, on assault, on assault before drowning her”.

The trial’s second day began with the court being played a 111 call.

In it Izett regaled the operator with how he owned the ambulance company, he was a prophet and “the biggest president in New Zealand”.

They were among a number of bizarre claims he made during the 30-minute call.

“I own the whole company, I own everything,” he said.

He also told the operator he would fire her.

”There’s no-one else in New Zealand, in the world that can stop me stamping yous out. It’s as simple as it sounds.”

The jury of seven men and five women heard evidence from Ager, under questioning from Pollett.

She talked about the bizarre behaviour Izett would display when on methamphetamine – and how she had to provide him the cash to buy the drugs.

She said on one occasion she had given him some money to go and buy nappies and smokes, and he did not come back for three days.

The cash was gone, spent on drugs and pokies.

Ager also described her daughter, sometimes crying as she spoke, as “friendly. . . I’d describe her as a social butterfly, anyone whose path she crossed, she put a smile on their face.”

She said her daughter was a happy girl whose favourite thing to do was watch tv show Peppa Pig.

She also recalled her fateful return from hospital.

She had received a phone call from Izett’s mother when she was on her way home.

“She told me to go straight home, he [Izett] was being out of it, naked and they couldn’t find Nevaeh,” she said.

“I was scared she might have drowned or something.”

Ager also said she had messaged Izett from hospital.

“To let him know we had a baby boy, I got no response.”

The trial is expected to last three weeks and will hear evidence from 60 witnesses.