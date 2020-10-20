Wellington City Council proposes reusable graves to deal with dwindling cemetery space

Capital residents are not particularly enamoured with a Wellington City Council proposal to give graves a new lease on life by offering reusable burial plots, according to initial public feedback.

The council is considering the option as it grapples with rapidly declining burial space at its cemeteries and the burden of maintaining graves which have been neglected over time.

If approved, the scheme would allow people to buy temporary ownership of burial and ash plots during a 10-year trial period, with remains dug up years later and cremated or moved elsewhere.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff (File photo)

The length of ownership, along with other details of the scheme, have yet to be worked out, but council staff told councillors on Tuesday the policy was common in parts of Europe, with plots leased for between 15 and 100 years.

The idea has been put forward as part of the council's cemeteries management plan, which was open to public feedback in July and August.

The council paper said that of the 130 people who completed an online survey about the plan, 40 per cent somewhat or strongly agreed with reusable plots, while 50 per cent somewhat or strongly disagreed.

That showed there was enough support to suggest there would be an uptake of the plots, the paper said.

Some respondents expressed concern with the idea, describing it as “abhorrent”, not practical, and against some customs and beliefs. But others supported the use of ossuaries and said the policy could lower the cost of plots.

City councillor Fleur Fitzsimons, who holds the council’s public health portfolio, said it was important to note the scheme was optional, and it needed to be delicately managed.

“There must not be any pressure put on families to agree to plots being reused.”

ROSA WOODS/Stuff (File photo)

The scheme was not something Fitzsimons would personally consider, but she accepted the city needed to plan for the creation of future burial space.

All existing burial sites would be regarded as permanent unless the deed to the plot stated otherwise.

In May, councillors were presented with a report which showed the city’s two operational cemeteries – in Karori and Mākara – were almost full, and that annual burials and cremations were expected to almost double over the next two decades.

Karori Cemetery had no space left for new interments outside existing family plots, and limited space for ash plots, while Mākara Cemetery was expected to be full by 2038, with some denominational areas forecast to fill up sooner.

Maarten Holl/Stuff (File photo)

The council has decided what would happen to the disinterred remains if the scheme was introduced in Wellington, but options included cremation or sending the bones to an ossuary, according to a paper set to be tabled on Thursday. An ossuary is a container or room in which the bones of dead people are stored.

The paper noted disinterment of burial remains or ashes was “not uncommon”.

They were sometimes placed deeper in a family plot to make room for another interment, while ashes were sometimes scattered elsewhere.

The paper said suitable burial land was becoming increasingly harder to find, and that for a one-off fee of between $163 and $821, the council often became responsible for the permanent upkeep of graves eventually neglected by families.

If approved by councillors, the draft cemeteries management plan will go out for public feedback, with a final plan to be presented to councillors in May.