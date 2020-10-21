Teen dies in hospital after being found unconscious in overloaded car

Eleven people were crammed into a Toyota Hilux Surf, similar to the one pictured, when a teenager lost consciousness. (File photo)

A Canterbury teen has died nearly three days after he was found “unresponsive” in the boot of an overloaded car.

Matthew Nichols, 19, was found unconscious in an SUV in Rolleston, near Christchurch, about 1.20am on Sunday.

Police said on Wednesday the teen died in hospital on Tuesday evening. His death was being investigated on behalf of the coroner.

Stuff understands Nichols was with 10 other people who spent less than an hour at the Famous Grouse Hotel in Lincoln before leaving in a Toyota Hilux Surf about 12.30am on Sunday. It is understood the driver was sober.

The group drove from the hotel, which has two courtesy vans, and parked on a street in Rolleston, about 12 kilometres away. It is not known if they drove directly there or stopped along the way.

It is understood Nichols was in the boot of the car with four others when he became ill.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The teenager spent less than an hour with 10 other people at the Famous Grouse in Lincoln before he was found unconscious in the boot of a car.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Johnson said on Tuesday there was no evidence to suggest the 19-year-old was under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident.

“It’s early days in the inquiry, we will do tests to determine how he was found in that condition.

“It's a tragic incident, and police are looking for answers for the family.”

Stuff understands police are investigating whether the teen was crushed or suffocated.

A police spokeswoman earlier said others at the scene gave the teen medical attention, and he was taken to Christchurch Hospital by ambulance.

It is understood the teen previously attended Lincoln High School. The school’s principal Kathy Paterson said it was a “very sad and tragic situation”.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the young person at this time.”

A resident of the street where the teen was found unresponsive said a neighbour gave him CPR.

A woman, whose son was in the vehicle, declined to comment.

The Toyota Hilux Surf was moved from the road onto private property on Sunday while Stuffwas there.

The general manager of the Famous Grouse Hotel declined to comment.

An investigation into the incident is under way.