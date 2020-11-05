Contact awaits sentencing decision on spill that turned Taupo's Huka Falls brown

Dirt and pumice from a holding pond swept down the Waikato River in February 2019 turning the Huka Falls brown. The material was not sewage.

The company that turned Huka Falls brown with a spill of dirty water has argued for a reduced potential fine.

Contact Energy Limited has argued for a reduction but now has to wait to hear the penalty it faces for a February 2019 spill of dirty water from a holding pond that temporarily turned the Huka Falls brown.

While there was an acknowledged environmental effect to the overflow and collapse of a holding pond that saw water and pumice flow into the Waikato River in February last year, arguments during a sentencing hearing in Taupō on Friday centred more on culpability, any credit for engaging in restorative justice and the deterrent effect of the fine the judge might settle on.

In such cases, with a lot of information to assimilate, principal Environment Court Judge David Kirkpatrick told counsel he would refrain from an oral judgement in order to deliver a considered decision.

In the two and half hour hearing, counsel for the Waikato Regional Council Anna McConachy argued the company’s level of offending was elevated by a decision not to install an automatic fail-safe system, its operators disregard of a series of warning alarms and a lack of risk auditing that may have identified that a pipeline overpressure protection system was not fit for purpose.

The wealthy company needed to face a penalty that would be seen by all as a deterrent, she argued.

Counsel for the Tuwharetoa Maori Trust Board Maia Wikaira acknowledged the restorative process Contact had engaged in had been genuine and hoped any financial award would be to the river’s benefit but in matters of sentencing felt it not appropriate to comment.

It was a matter for the Waikato Regional Council and Contact Energy, she said.

The summary of facts for the case revealed that over six days a pipeline sent 44,000 tonnes of water for reinjection into a soakage pond only designed to cope with small amounts of fluid.

Supplied Dirt from a Contact Energy holding pond flowing down the Waikato River in February 2019.

On February 19 last year a wall and part of the floor of the pond gave way, collapsing onto adjacent farmland and sending approximately 15,000 cubic metres of soil and fluid 60 metres across farmland before it cascaded into a gully taking some of the gully wall into the Waipuwerawera Stream.

The sediment-laden water overwhelmed the stream, passing along it a kilometre or so to where it converged with the Waikato River, 1.2 kilometres upstream of the Huka Falls.

The river and falls then ran brown for two days after the discharge.

In response counsel for Contact Energy Patrick Mulligan raised issues around routine maintenance of pumps which may have caused control centre operators to ignore what they thought were false alarms, an early guilty plea, the restorative justice process engaged in which the Tuwharetoa Maori Trust Board accepted had been constructive, and money Contact had already spent following the incident on civil works and to remediate the pond.

This totalled around $3.6 million.

“While a different decision could have been made at the time and more engineering put into the safety system in 2010-2012, there isn't the suggestion this was somehow going to the bottom line. It’s been a very expensive event for Contact,” said Mulligan.

The maximum penalty for the consent breach was listed at $600,000 and while McConachy said she had no issue with the standard 25 per cent discount for an early guilty plea, she quibbled at arguments from Mulligan that would have seen it reduced by 80 per cent.

While Judge Kirkpatrick said he reserved his decision, he would aim to deliver it as soon as possible.

“Obviously this has been a hearing in open court...” he told the media present, “but I don’t want speculation on what I may do.”