One person dead after boating incident near Kaiapoi, North Canterbury

Coastguard volunteers responded to a fatal boating incident near Kaiapoi in North Canterbury. (File photo)

A person has died following a boating incident in North Canterbury.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified of the incident near Kaiapoi about 7.30am on Wednesday.

North Canterbury Coastguard president Logan Pryce said a vessel was sent to help police find the boat on Wednesday morning.

He said the boat was found on the Waimakariri River about “mid-morning”.

He referred any further comment to police.

The spokeswoman said while inquiries were ongoing to establish exactly what happened, early reports suggested the death was not related to drowning.

The death has been referred to the coroner.