Police confirm Kiwis investigated for UN North Korea Sanctions breach

New Zealand Peter Wilson is under investigation for breaching UN Sanctions around dealings with North Korea

Police have confirmed two men whose homes were raided in Auckland on Monday are under investigation for alleged breaches of UN Sanctions relating to North Korea.

The men’s lawyer has lashed out, calling police “complete idiots” who misunderstood the law.

Search warrants were executed on Monday at the homes of Peter Wilson, a humanitarian worker, and a second person, a Presbyterian minister.

The two men are both long-time members of the NZ-DPRK society, a New Zealand-North Korea friendship group which has donated money to charitable causes in North Korea, and advocates for New Zealand to re-open trade relationships with the country.

According to the group’s lawyer, the group sent three donations totalling $5,673NZD to buy personal protective equipment (PPE) for Covid-19 quarantine staff in the North Korean Red Cross.

The money was transferred to a third party in Jakarta, Indonesia, where it was exchanged for cash and delivered to the North Korean embassy.

Four officers searched Wilson’s home and seized laptops, phones and five boxes of files. Two lead officers on the case flew up from Wellington specifically for the raid, the group’s lawyer said.

Wilson was detained for about two hours while officers searched his home.

Supplied The NZ-DPRK society provided images of the PPE it donates being delivered to North Korea

According to the search warrant, police suspected the men of breaching the United Nations Sanctions (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) Regulations 2017.

The sanctions prohibit the dealing of weapons, luxury goods, and valuable restricted items with North Korea. A breach carries a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison or a $10,000 fine.

Former Minister for Corrections Matt Robson is acting as the group’s lawyer. He strongly refuted the police’s claim, saying the UN Sanctions did not apply to humanitarian work.

He said police had acted like ‘complete idiots,” and claims that the investigation was routine were “complete bullsh*t”.

He said the group had a clear history of making donations for humanitarian work in the country, and the amounts were clearly too modest to purchase or manufacture weapons of mass destruction.

He had written to Police Minister Stuart Nash, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters, and SIS Minister Andrew Little demanding answers over which agency instigated the investigation.

Wilson said he had visited North Korea eight times through humanitarian and agriculture work. The Presbyterian minister has also visited the country to meet with church groups.

Wilson said he wasn't surprised by the police raid, but that his wife had been rattled.

“Frankly, the whole thing has been so bizarre that I can’t take it seriously. It was like a sick joke," he said.

Evan Vucci/AP The NZ-DPRK society does not officially condone the North Korea government, led by Supreme Leader Kim-Jong Un.

What is the NZ-DPRK Society?

The NZ-DPRK Society is a small group with a nearly 50-year history. The group has close ties to the Presbyterian Church, with several ministers involved in raising funds and humanitarian missions.

The group has been accused of being apologists for the North Korea regime. The group has a strongly anti-United States stance, as it believes unnecessarily harsh sanctions led by the US have driven North Korean people into poverty.

The society has a long history of humanitarian donations, including flood relief, food supplies and support for small businesses.

On two occasions, its donations have involved New Zealand government money, an Official Information Act request revealed.

There was a roughly $1500 donation in 2013 to buy fertiliser and $16,500 in 2015 to buy six 10-horsepower, two-wheeled tractor-trailer units, for the New Zealand Friendship Farm, a cooperative farm about 50km from Pyongyang.

The fund was officially ended in 2016, and since then there has been no official diplomatic or humanitarian contact between the New Zealand and North Korean governments.