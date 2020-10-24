Investigation into serious Coromandel crash ongoing

SH26 has reopened after a serious crash on the Coromandel

A person has been seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on the Coromandel.

Police were called to the incident on State Highway 26 south of Kōpū, in the Coromandel on Saturday.

A police statement said one person has been seriously injured and several others have received minor injuries.

SH26 had been closed south of Kōpū and diversions were put in place.

But the road has now been reopened.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.