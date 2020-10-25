One person injured after a firearms incident near Lake Rotoma

One person is being treated for a gunshot wound at Waikato Hospital following a firearms incident near Lake Rotoma on Sunday.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway, a police spokesperson said.

"At this time we are trying to determine the circumstances of how this person came to be injured,” the spokesperson said.

"Initial indications are that those involved are known to each other and we do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public.”