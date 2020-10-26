One-day-old baby critically injured in dog attack

A newborn baby attacked by a dog in a Hamilton home is still fighting for its life in Waikato Hospital.

The infant, understood to be only a day old, suffered critical injuries in the incident about 7pm on Sunday, in the Hamilton suburb of Enderley.

The baby was rushed to Waikato Hospital by St John Ambulance with what were described as critical injuries. It was still in a critical condition in the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit shortly on Monday evening.

Details of the incident have been scarce, with Waikato District Health Board, St Johns and Hamilton City Council staff unable to even confirm the gender of the baby, or the breed of the dog.

Police inquiries into how the incident happened are continuing.

In a statement, Hamilton City Council animal control manager Susan Stanford said her staff had been contacted by the police soon after the incident.

“Staff collected the dog and it is now secured at the council’s animal control facility,” she said.

“Further decisions regarding the animal will be informed by the ongoing police investigation.

“This is a traumatic time for all involved and our thoughts are with the families and individuals involved.”

Dominico Zapata/Stuff A newborn baby bitten by a dog in Enderley, Hamilton was rushed to Waikato Hospital by St John Ambulance on Sunday night.

Almost 5000 people were hospitalised due to dog bites in New Zealand between 2004 and 2014, prompting calls for changes to be made to New Zealand's "ineffective" legislation.

Research compiled by a team of surgeons and emergency department staff shows the number of serious dog attacks increased during the 10-year period.

In total, there were 4958 dog bites requiring hospitalisation – an average of more than one a day.

The data, which was obtained from the Ministry of Health last year, indicated children under the age of 10 were the most vulnerable and most dog bite injuries happened in private residences or homes.

The study, published in the New Zealand Medical Journal, was undertaken by Wellington Regional Hospital house surgeon Jonathan Mair, Auckland Hospital emergency registrar Natasha Duncan-Sutherland, and Middlemore Hospital plastic and reconstructive surgeon Zachary Moaveni.

"In 2014 there were 531,158 registered dogs in New Zealand. There are many potential benefits of dog ownership, however, dog bite injuries can cause significant morbidity and be difficult to treat," the report says.

"Unfortunately, the most vulnerable members of society, children under 10 and those from low socioeconomic areas, are also the most at-risk for these injuries. It appears that current New Zealand legislation has been ineffective in addressing the rise in this preventable public health issue.”