Labour Day traffic: Congestion through Warkworth easing, northern motorway busy

Roads around Auckland are expected to be busy on Monday as people return to the city from Labour weekend holidays. (File photo)

Traffic appears to be easing on Monday afternoon through Warkworth as Aucklanders return from Labour weekend getaways.

Drivers were warned to brace themselves for slow journeys and queues as roads around Auckland were expected to be clogged with holidaymakers heading home.

Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said people planning to travel south on State Highway 1 should consider using SH16 instead because traffic was likely to be busy on SH1 southbound between Wellsford and Puhoi from 11am on Monday.

According to Google maps, the trip from Warkworth to Auckland city was taking 1 hour and 35 minutes about 11.30am. That was 37 minutes longer than usual. Traffic in the area was expected to remain busy until 5pm, but by 1pm, the congestion had cleared and it was taking about 50 minutes to travel from Warkworth to Auckland.

NZTA traffic cameras showed the northern motorway was reasonably busy around Greville Rd, southbound just before 1pm.

Waka Kotahi/Supplied Auckland's Northern Motorway is busy, southbound, near Greville Rd.

South of Auckland, traffic on SH1 is also expected to be busy northbound from Bombay to Manukau between 2pm and 5pm.

People travelling into Auckland from both directions should expect delays and allow extra time for their journeys, NZTA warned.

Police urged drivers to be patient while on the roads on Monday to ensure everyone stayed safe.