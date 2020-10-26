Three more fishermen test positive for Covid-19 in Christchurch

The Director-General of Health says Labour Weekend isn’t a time to ease off taking the virus seriously.

Three more fishermen in managed isolation in Christchurch have tested positive for Covid-19.

The latest results, announced by the Ministry of Health on Monday, bring the total number of Russian and Ukrainian fishermen with the virus at Christchurch's Sudima Hotel to 32.

There were no new community cases of coronavirus in the country. The total number of active cases is 74.

The Sudima Hotel is being used exclusively by Russian and Ukrainian fishermen, who arrived on a charter flight paid for by three major fishing companies.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The Sudima Hotel is the sole MIQ facility managing fishermen from Russia and Ukraine.

The three cases at the hotel were tested at day nine as they were part of the group who had previously been in close contact with other confirmed cases.

These three are now in quarantine, along with the other mariners who had earlier tested positive.

There are 235 foreign fishermen in the Sudima Hotel. The first cases in the facility were confirmed on Tuesday, when the facility was put into lockdown.

The fishermen had to test negative before boarding their flight to New Zealand. Two were unable to travel due to positive tests.

A second flight with more fisherman was due to leave on November 2, but now looks likely to be delayed.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins earlier told RNZ it was likely fishermen from the second flight would not go into the Sudima until those from the first flight had left MIQ, to avoid overcrowding.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff A member of the Defence Force patrolling outside the Sudima Hotel, near Christchurch Airport.

The Government intends to use the Sudima as the sole hotel for the foreign fishermen.

A managed isolation and quarantine spokeswoman said on Thursday it would take three days to perform a deep clean on the hotel before it would be suitable for use by fishermen on the second flight.

Bloomfield previously said health officials were continuing to explore extra restrictions on the fisherman from the second flight.

Extra testing has been made available for staff and their families at the Sudima Hotel, Christchurch Airport, and the bus company that transported the fishermen to the hotel.

New Zealand health officials currently consider Russia a high-risk location.

The Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Centre​ reports there have been more than 1.4 million cases of Covid-19 in Russia – and more than 24,000 deaths.

On October 19 alone there were 15,843 new cases.