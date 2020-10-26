Labour Day: Police urge for caution on roads as long weekend death toll climbs to six

Traffic is backed up on SH8 following a fatal crash near Lake Tekapo on Saturday.

Police are calling for drivers to look after themselves and drive safely as the long weekend draws to close.

By Labour Day – Monday - afternoon, six people had died on the roads.

That’s compared to just one person who died on the roads during the entire Labour Weekend in 2019.

The first death included in the holiday road toll was a motorcyclist who was killed in Upper Hutt on Friday evening. The incident occurred on State Highway 2 in Timberlea, Upper Hutt.

A second person died in a crash near Gisborne early on Saturday on Whatatutu Rd in Te Karaka.

Che Tekapa Hogg, 42, of Auckland, died after the car he was driving collided with another car near Tekapo on Saturday.

Police were understood to be looking at cellphone use and speed as factors in their investigation. Three other people were also airlifted to hospital with moderate injuries, and the road was blocked for some time.

George Empson Traffic was diverted at the intersection of Godley Peaks Rd and SH8 near Lake Tekapo following a crash.

On Saturday a pedestrian died following an earlier crash on State Highway 3, in Westmere, Whanganui.

On Sunday, the Labour Weekend road toll rose to five after a person died when a car rolled north of Gisborne. The accident occurred on State Highway 35, in Tikitiki.

Police announced a sixth road fatality on Monday, following a car crash in Tokomaru​, Horowhenua​.

The crash occurred between two vehicles on Sunday night around 11.30pm at the intersection of Makerua​ and Williams roads.

The driver and sole occupant of one of the vehicles died at the scene. A passenger in the other vehicle received moderate injuries.

1 NEWS With holidaymakers stuck in the country this year, authorities are warning the roads could be even busier than usual.

Police have also attended a number of other crashes and road closures across the country over the course of the weekend.

One of these was a serious crash in northern Hawke’s Bay on Sunday, which saw a motorcyclist taken to hospital in a critical condition.

During the day on Friday, Julian Yates was killed in a crash on Weka Pass after a trailer carrying glass panels detached from a van and smashed into his vehicle.

His death was not counted in the official holiday road toll, which runs from 4pm Friday October 23 to 6am Tuesday 27th.

Yates had a partner and two children, and was the lead skipper on the nature cruises run by Banks Peninsula tourism company Black Cat Cruises.

Black Cat chief executive Paul Milligan told Stuff that Yates would be “dearly missed”.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The scene of a three-vehicle crash at Archers Bridge in the Weka Pass in North Canterbury which occurred at 12.10pm on Friday 23.

In a statement, police said they were expecting a significant amount of traffic on the roads on Monday as people returned home from their long weekend break.

“Too many people have already lost their lives or been seriously injured on the roads this weekend,” said National Road Policing Manager, Acting Superintendent Gini Welch.

“Please watch your speed and following distances, pay attention to the conditions, and stop and take a break if you’re feeling fatigued.”

Welch said that “we all have a part to play in keeping our roads safe”, and police were appealing to all motorists to do their bit to ensure everyone gets home safely.