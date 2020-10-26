Two injured in crash on SH 5, Bay of Plenty

The crash occurred south of Ohaaki Road on State Highway 5.

Two people have been injured in a crash on State Highway 5 in Ohaaki, northeast of Taupō.

Emergency services are attending the crash, involving more than one vehicle, which occurred shortly before 11am south of Ohaaki Road.

Two people have been injured, one with moderate injuries and one with minor injuries, a St John’s spokesperson said.

Diversions are in place at the road off State Highway 5 at Ohaaki Road and Aratiatia Road.

Motorists are asked to expect delays and have patience.