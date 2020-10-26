Crashes make for 'deeply saddening' Labour weekend

The national road toll across Labour weekend on Monday afternoon was six - five more deaths than in 2019. (File photo.)

Waikato’s top road cop has called this year’s Labour weekend “deeply saddening” following crashes on the roads.

On Monday afternoon, the road toll across the country had reached six – five more than Labour weekend in 2019.

And there were several crashes around the Waikato and Bay of Plenty regions over the weekend, causing injuries and blocking roads.

Police said twelve people received injuries in a three-car crash on State Highway 5, in Ohaaki, northwest of Taupō, on Monday afternoon.

A motorcyclist was critically injured and helicoptered to Waikato Hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Desert Road on Saturday morning.

A crash on State Highway 26, south of Kōpū, blocked the highway there and several people suffered serious and minor injuries.

And on Saturday evening, three people were injured in a car crash on State Highway 1, in Karapiro, one of them with serious injuries.

Inspector Jeff Penno, Waikato Road Policing Manager, said it had been a “horror, and deeply saddening” weekend on the roads.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Waikato road policing manager Inspector Jeff Penno said police were still seeing distracted drivers causing “needless” crashes. (File photo.)

Penno said police were still seeing distracted drivers causing “needless and totally preventable” crashes.

He urged people to drive at appropriate speeds, not necessarily the posted speed limit, if they were returning from their holiday.

This was particularly the case on roads in the Coromandel or routes clogged with heavy traffic.

Every driver needed to take responsibility for their actions.

“If you’re tired or fatigued, share the driving. If you’re impaired from drugs or alcohol do not drive – it’s not worth it.

“The other road users deserve to get home to their loved ones safely.”