Labour Day: Lifeguards kept busy as thousands flock to beaches

Lifesavers are expecting a busy season as Covid-19 prevents Kiwis from leaving the country this summer.

It’s been a fairly busy weekend for lifeguards working at Northern region beaches for Labour Day weekend, with seven rescues recorded, but no tragedies in the water.

Labour weekend marks the start of summer for Surf Life Saving New Zealand, with lifeguards patrolling most of the beaches in Auckland, to the far north, and as far south as Raglan.

On Labour Day holiday on Monday, six people were rescued, the highest recorded throughout the weekend.

The rescues were at Sunset Beach, Raglan and Muriwai.

Sunset had three rescues just after patrol hours, when the club was advised that three people had been caught in a rip and were being swept out to sea. The patients were transported to hospital via ambulance under lights.

Supplied Surf Life Saving Northern Region chief executive Matt Williams says it was a relatively trouble-free Labour Day weekend at beaches.

Lifeguards responded at Raglan to a patient needing medical assistance on the rocks but were later stood down by paramedics.

There was one search at Orewa and one at Bethells but no further information on those is available at this stage.

Muriwai beach in West Auckland saw some extremely high headcount, their peak being 2850.

There was one assist on Monday at Mairangi Bay – a young boy who was pretending to be a shark in the flags and managed to swim out of his depth – and lifeguards assisted him back to shore safely.

Surf Life Saving Northern Region chief executive Matt Williams said the thousands that flocked to the beach on the weekend kept lifeguards busy, with a range of public needs.

“But we can celebrate the fact that the beach going public had a relatively trouble-free time at the beach, with successful rescues completed where they did get into difficulties,” Williams said.

“If we compare that with the road toll for the weekend, we are very pleased that our systems and practises avoided similar tragic outcomes in the water.”

New Zealand roads recorded six tragedies in seperate craches since Friday.

That’s compared to just one person who died on the roads during the entire Labour Weekend in 2019.