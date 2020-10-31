Sneak peek for Hamilton-Auckland commuter train on the cards

The Keep New Zealand Beautiful Awards were announced last night.

Train buffs may get a taster of the Hamilton-Auckland commuter train before it officially takes flight to the big smoke in February.

A cross-council and tourism group is considering a proposal for a $250-plus charter service between Hamilton and Auckland in January, which includes a tourism package.

It’s hoped the one-off service on Te Huia will boost excitement for the commuter train, due to launch in February 2021.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff A proposal for a first tourism trip on Te Huia was considered at a Waikato Regional Council meeting this week.

Te Huia has been be-set with delays since Covid-19 hit, then maintenance on Auckland rail lines pushed the date out.

But in September, keen trainspotters flocked to Frankton station to catch sight of the carriages when they rolled into the city for the first time.

A proposal for the charter service came before Waikato Regional Council’s full meeting on Thursday.

The initiative is a joint Hamilton City Council and regional council one, coming from the passenger rail governance group

Waikato tour company Leisure Time Tours, in conjunction with Waikato Tourism and Auckland Tourism, would offer differently priced packages starting from $247.50, where commuters would pay for the train trip, accommodation, breakfast, and a range of tourism experiences.

Hamiltonians would arrive straight to Auckland CBD at midday, Aucklanders in the river city about 2.30pm.

They would return to their cities the next morning, Leisure Time Tours managing director Scott Mehrtens said.

“We are looking at after-hours, behind-the scene experiences in Hamilton [for Aucklanders] that they wouldn’t normally be able to experience ... for example a feeding time at the zoo after-hours, or a museum by night tour.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Eager trainspotters (From left) Kalani McDonnell,15, Joshua Garratt,15, and Callum James, 19, were among enthusiasts keen to glimpse the train with its debut in September.

Train enthusiasts would not be allowed to simply take the train up and back, Mehrtens said.

Council special projects delivery manager Mike Garrett said the charter trip would offer a “unique and first time” Te Huia experience.

“This is about promoting the Te Huia brand and service, and building some excitement prior to the launch of the service in February.”

Waikato Regional Council will underwrite the financial risk for the charter service, which will cost $20,936.

It will be different from Te Huia – Hamiltonians will go straight to Auckland CBD in 2 and a half hours.

The regular commuter train will instead stop at Papakura, where Hamilton passengers will then transfer to Britomart.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff The long-awaited Hamilton to Auckland commuter train will launch in February, ferrying passengers between the two cities six days a week.

The council unanimously endorsed the one-off service, which is now subject to a collaborative partnership agreement.

Regional council chair Russ Rimmington told the council the Hamilton to Auckland train marked the “renaissance of rail”.

“Why don’t we go to market and publicise this exciting service ... rather than have the trains out at the stables at Te Rapa.

“I think this is the first step in a long, exciting use of this train,” Rimmington said.