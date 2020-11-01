Kiwis spending unused holiday money on pool installation

Because of Covid-19 a Christchurch family used their overseas holidays savings to build a swimming pool in their backyard.

A Christchurch family’s Europe holiday was halted thanks to Covid-19, and while they won’t be swimming on the Amalfi Coast any time soon, they can now do so in their backyard.

Jaz Thompson said her family was meant to leave for the month-long holiday around the continent in early April.

“So it was very little notice. It was devastating for the kids, but obviously Covid was way worse for a lot of people than just missing a trip.”

Instead, Thompson and husband Kelvin Mason put the money towards an in-ground 8m x 4m fibreglass pool.

Digby Sutton (9, left) and Billy Mason cool their legs off in the Thompson-Mason family's new pool.

“It’s more than a trip that’s for sure, it’s almost double, but it’s a great investment,” she said.

While the family will be lounging on lilos in time for Christmas, other New Zealanders hoping for the same may be out of luck.

Pool installation companies across the country are reporting long waiting lists which in some cases extend until the middle of next year.

They say unused travel money has in many cases gone towards home renovation, including pools.

Auckland-based Precision Pools, which services the North Island, has likely waits until March for a new installation.

Spokeswoman Amber Jones said this was several months longer than usual.

Their upmarket concrete pools range in price from $70,000 to more than $200,000 with extras including fencing, gates and lighting.

A pool is lowered into a Christchurch property

It was “very much the case” that people seemed to be installing pools because Covid-19 meant they could not spend money on other things, she said.

“Especially after the last level 3 lockdown, we got loads of phone calls.”

The company received many enquiries from people hoping to have a pool installed before Christmas, which unfortunately was not possible, she said.

“At the moment we’re saying at least March, if not April.”

Another Auckland company, Aqua Technics, is seeing a similar trend.

Manager Sue Stevens said while it was difficult to know how much its job numbers rose, enquires were up 30 per cent.

“We’re flat out basically. I mean we’re always busy, but we’re definitely more busy. Someone said to me recently that they couldn’t go to Fiji this year, so they might as well get a pool.”

The company could usually install a pool in two days.

Jaz Thompson and Kelvin Mason soak up the sun with Stanley, their 6-year-old Mini Schnauzer.

While there may be the “odd spot” between now and Christmas, February was more realistic, she said.

“We only really sell in Auckland and I think some people are concerned about another lockdown. That if it gets to Christmas and they can’t go to the beach, they’ve got something to do.”

The company has 20 staff and most pools cost between $55,000 and $65,000, with larger ones closer to $90,000.

All pool installation companies seemed to be in the same boat, she said.

Christchurch’s Lagoon Pools is also booked until about May next year.

Owner Anton Tonk said it was “quite invigorating”, the amount of business it was getting.

Usually people began asking for quotes in September, but enquires were pouring in as early as July this year, he said.

Building consent numbers for pools in Auckland, Christchurch and Nelson are roughly the same this year as last year. However, this does not take into account upcoming jobs which will not yet have been consented.