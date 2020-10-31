Auckland owners 'devastated' after burmese cat Frank dies of gunshot wound

Burmese cat Frank was shot by a slug gun in Clevedon on Sunday and later died from his injury.

An Auckland family have been left "traumatised" after their 18-month-old burmese cat Frank was shot on their rural property and later died.

After being told by the vet that Frank was shot at close range and the incident was possibly intentional, they want to find out who was responsible.

Clevedon resident Kate Herdson said she saw Frank limp through the cat door around 1pm on Sunday.

Supplied The gunshot to Frank’s rear right leg caused a bad break.

He wasn't putting any weight on his rear right leg, and she noticed a bleeding puncture wound.

Herdson remembers thinking he must have been shot but then thought that would be "ridiculous”.

The emergency vet in Manukau soon called Herdson to tell her an X-ray had confirmed it was a bullet wound and his femur was broken.

Frank spent two nights at the emergency vet before being taken to their normal vet in Mount Wellington where he would spend the night before an operation on Wednesday.

However, Frank died around 6pm on Tuesday.

DENISE PIPER/STUFF Jayne Stafford said the bullet was still lodged in Bow's shoulder as vets said it would cause more damage to remove it (First published May 2019).

Herdson’s mum, Ingrid Herdson, said the vet believed the incident could have been deliberate and who did it remained a mystery.

They were “terrified” about bringing their other two cats back to their property on Papakura-Clevedon Rd out of fear of something happening to them.

When the Herdsons got Frank, they also got his sister Lily. They say the two were inseparable and Lily “was completely lost”, walking around looking for her brother.

Kate Herdson said Frank was the most affectionate and loving cat.

Kate Herdson/Supplied Lily and Frank (right) were inseparable, the Herdsons say.

When she would ride her quad bike to feed their horses, Frank would come along and sit beside her.

Knowing Frank may have been shot on purpose made it so much harder to deal with, she said.

“[The person] responsible for this needs to know the pain they have caused.”

The Herdsons said they had spoken to the majority of their neighbours, who weren’t aware of what had happened.

Ingrid Herdson said Frank being shot had “ruined” the way they felt about their property and there was “no comprehension” of why someone would do it.

A police spokesman said it received a report about a cat being injured from a gunshot wound on Papakura-Clevedon Rd.

Kate Herdson/Supplied The Herdsons are devastated that Frank died after being shot.

“Police conducted inquiries and after a forensic examination was concluded it was determined that there was insufficient evidence to pursue the matter,” the spokesman said.

Police said anyone who had concerns about behaviour towards animals should contact animal welfare organisation.

“If you have immediate concerns for the safety of people or see any suspicious activity, please call police on 111.”