Auckland Marathon: Thousands join one of the world's only large-scale races

Thousands of runners crossed the Auckland Marathon finish line on Sunday morning, completing one of the only mass participation running events happening globally.

With marathons and races across the world cancelled due to Covid-19, Auckland is rare in being able to host an event of this size.

Shifting Covid-19 alert levels meant it was touch and go whether the event would go ahead this year, and the recent Harbour Bridge closure due to a damaged strut put another question mark over the race.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Runners stream over the start line early on Sunday morning.

But as runners streamed over the Harbour Bridge on a bright spring morning, those concerns were forgotten.

Alice Mason was the first female runner across the finish line, completing the 42-kilometre course with a time of 02:43:33.

Daniel Jones came first in the men's category with a time of 02:21:58.

Dave Beeche, managing director of Ironman Oceania which organises the event, said this year had been challenging.

“If Covid wasn’t enough we then had to deal with the bridge issues too.”

But the silver lining was the surge in locals signing up. Normally 8 to 10 per cent of runners would fly in from overseas – but the dip in international runners had been replaced by domestic demand.