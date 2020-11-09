Engineer still in coma more than two weeks after serious motorbike crash

Michael Walker was involved in a motorcycle crash on Coleridge Rd near Homestead Rd in mid-Canterbury about 6.45pm on Saturday, October 24.

Michael “Hooky” Walker took his Harley-Davidson out for a quick ride before a barbecue dinner with his family, but never made it back.

Walker was involved in a motorcycle crash on Coleridge Rd near Homestead Rd in mid-Canterbury about 6.45pm on October 24 and was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

“He has bleeding on the brain, multiple rib fractures, multiple spinal fractures, fractures to his femur and a collapsed lung,” Walker's step-daughter Skye McCormack said.

He remains sedated in intensive care at Christchurch Hospital, where he was awaiting his third surgery on Thursday.

McCormack said Walker's wife, Jo, had been with him, by his side, since the crash.

“Jo is dealing with it how she always deals with adversity, with strength, dedication, kindness and limitless love.”

SKYE MCCORMACK/SUPPLIED Hooky is a keen hunter and gatherer and runs courses focused on marksmanship and gun safety.

The family were expecting Walker to wake within the next week so medical staff could then “assess his level of brain activity and start the recovery process”, McCormack said.

She said Walker was out for a ride on his “beloved" Harley-Davidson “with no destination in mind, just out for a ride” when the crash happened.

“He was airlifted from the scene to Christchurch Hospital ED, then immediately up to ICU,” she said.

McCormack has set up a Givealittle page for koha (donations) to help Walker's family travel to see him in Christchurch and stay there too, as they live at Lake Coleridge Village, near Mt Hutt.

SKYE MCCORMACK/SUPPLIED Michael Walker with wife Jo.

As of Monday, just over $12,200 had been raised.

Walker works as an engineer at the Trustpower Lake Coleridge Power Station. He gained his apprenticeship as a marine engineer while serving in the Royal New Zealand Navy and was made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 1996.

Alongside his wife, Walker volunteers for the Soldiers Sailors Airmens Association of New Zealand (SSAANZ), a community for serving and ex-serving defence force personnel. He is also a trustee.

A police spokeswoman said Walker's motorcycle was found by a passerby, who then notified emergency services of the crash.

Enquiries were ongoing, she said.