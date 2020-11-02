Bold new plan for old chief post office would bring life back to Square corner

The former chief post office building is being repaired and strengthened.

Plans to turn Christchurch's old chief post office into a busy hospitality and visitors’ complex could be a breakthrough for the western side of Cathedral Square.

To be called The Grand, the complex would occupy the whole two-storey heritage building plus a large outdoor section of the Square.

Plans include a restaurant, cafe and bars, an i-Site visitor information centre, artisan bakery, patisserie, florist and gift store, and a South Island food tasting experience promoting local wine, beer, cheese and meat.

The outdoor plaza would include dining areas, a bar, a children’s play area, and a fan zone for watching televised sports or concerts.

The building has sat damaged since the earthquakes and is surrounded by vacant land. It has featured on the city council’s “dirty 30” list of damaged buildings seen as barriers to the rebuild.

Two Canterbury businesspeople, Darin Rainbird and Hien Bushell, are behind the proposal and are forming a company called The Grand Cathedral Square Ltd to run the complex. They have an agreement to lease the heritage building to showcase the region and its products.

“Every single person I’ve spoken to loves the idea. That’s given us encouragement,” Rainbird said.

They hope to open the complex in September next year.

Landlord Gordon Chamberlain is part-way through repairing and strengthening the building, which was built in the 1870’s, but had previously not secured a tenant.

supplied/Stuff An image of the post office building once fully restored.

The work is being done with the help of a $900,000 landmark heritage grant from Christchurch City Council, and includes replacing the roof and repairing the clock tower and internal and external walls.

The old post office is the only building still standing at the western end of the Square since the earthquakes.

There has been no new development near there since the quakes, with the exception of the convention centre Te Pae, which is yet to open.

Chamberlain said he and Rainbird had agreed on the deal in principle, and the lease was subject to some final details.

“I like the proposal, and believe it will be an asset for Christchurch,” Chamberlain said.

Rainbird owns five businesses in Akaroa including the town’s i-Site office.

He said contractors who worked on the project would take shares in the new company “in lieu of profit” and private investors were also coming on board.

The company will aim for $5 million worth of shares, he said. Half the profits would go back into the company and half to shareholders.

Rainbird said they would sign a 25-year lease in early December, and launch a crowdfunding campaign in February.

supplied/Stuff The ground floor layout for The Grand complex planned for old post office building in The Square.

The plaza, which he said would be New Zealand’s biggest, would occupy an L-shaped part of the Square surrounding the building to be leased from the city council.

Both Christchurch City Council and ChristchurchNZ had been very helpful with the proposal, he said.

Asked about The Grand concept, ChristchurchNZ’s general manage of innovation and business growth, Boyd Warren, said they were “extremely supportive”.

“‘The Grand concept looks extremely interesting given its location near the Cathedral, Te Pae, along with the hotel and Catholic diocese precincts,’’ he said.

supplied/Stuff The upstairs layout.

No-one from the city council was available to comment on Rainbird’s plans to lease council land for The Grand’s outdoor plaza.

Rainbird said their investment strategy and crowdfunding were “a different way of doing things in today’s climate”.

“It’s a way of involving Christchurch people. That’s why we’ve gone to the crowdfunding model.”

Because of the Covid crisis, the business plan was designed with New Zealanders making up 90 per cent of visitors to The Grand, he said.

He said their inspiration was the Denver Union Station, a railway station in the United States city of Denver renovated to include restaurants and shops.