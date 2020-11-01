Site earmarked for Shigeru Ban building back up for sale in Cathedral Square

Redson Corporation planned to put up this Shigeru Ban designed building on its Cathedral Square site.

Plans for a distinctive Cathedral Square building designed by Japanese architect Shigeru Ban have foundered and the land is back up for sale.

Owners Redson Corporation had intended to develop the double-storey building to house its tourist goods and souvenir business, Aotea Gifts, plus a cafe and space for another tenant.

Their property is the former ANZ bank site at the southern entrance to the Square.

Redson director Richard Hanson said that with Covid halting international tourism, they were unable to go ahead with the development.

“The plan was very exciting, but it’s just not something we can focus on while there’s no-one coming through the borders.

“The whole world has changed in 2020. We have to focus on our core business.”

9 Cathedral Square, Christchurch.

The company has closed its Dunedin store but still has several open in New Zealand, including one in Cashel St in central Christchurch.

Hanson said while their Cathedral Square building design was for “a very specific niche”, it was possible that another owner could use. The plans are available to a buyer by negotiation.

Ban, who also designed the transitional (cardboard) Anglican cathedral, created the Redson design inspired by Canterbury's braided rivers. It was to have been built with engineered pine, a glazed facade, and 38 columns.

Real estate agents Colliers are marketing the land and say it would suit a hotel, offices, retailing, hospitality and entertainment, or a mixed use development including apartments. It can be built on up to 28 metres high.

Redson Corporation bought the land for $6.65 million in 2017 after the previous owner, Central City Estates, abandoned its plan to construct an office building.