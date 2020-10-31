Man killed, 11 injured, at off-roading event in Otago

A rider splashes through mud during the 2014 iteration of the event. (File photo)

A man has died and 11 people were injured during an annual off-roading event in Otago.

Emergency services responded to three reported crashes after two distress beacons were activated about 12.10pm.

The crashes happened during the 18th Lake to Sea Trail Ride in south Otago.

A police spokeswoman said they could not confirm what vehicles the people were in during the crashes, but the event included both motorbikes and ATVs.

Supplied Riders taking place in the annual event in 2012. (File photo)

Information had been limited by poor cellphone coverage.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed 11 people had been injured, with five of them hospitalised.

She said one person was flown by helicopter to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition. Another was airlifted in a moderate condition.

Three others in a moderate condition were taken to hospital by ambulances. One person was transported from the scene in a private vehicle.

Five other people had minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

The annual trail ride is a fundraiser for Tokomairiro​ High School in Milton. “Our thoughts go out to the family of the man who died," principal Glenis Sim​ said.

She did not comment further, saying police had asked her to refer media to the police communications team.

The trail ride had three different courses, with the main course being 140km long.

The riders were expected to begin on Narrowdale Rd, near Milburn, and ride through forestry, farmland and beaches to reach Toko Mouth, before returning to Milburn.

About 900 riders were expected to take part.

Organisers have been approached for comment.