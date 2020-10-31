Person killed, 11 injured, at off-roading event in Otago

Police responded to the crashes after two distress beacons were activated just after midday. (File photo)

One person has died and 11 others were injured during an annual off-roading event in Otago.

Emergency services responded to three reported crashes after two distress beacons were activated about 12.10pm.

The crashes happened during the 18th Lake to Sea Trail Ride in south Otago.

A police spokeswoman said they could not confirm what vehicles the people were in during the crashes, but the event included both motorbikes and ATVs.

Information had been limited by poor cellphone coverage.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed 11 people had been injured, with five of them hospitalised.

She said one person was flown by helicopter to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition. Another was airlifted in a moderate condition.

Three others in a moderate condition were taken to hospital by ambulances. One person was transported from the scene in a private vehicle.

Five other people had minor injuries and were treated at the scene.