Enquiries underway after man found seriously injured at Christchurch petrol station
A seriously injured man discovered at a Christchurch petrol station has been taken to hospital as police try to figure out what happened to him.
A police spokeswoman said they were called to the Addington Z petrol station, on the corner of Lincoln Rd and Barrington St, about 4.50pm on Saturday.
The seriously injured man was found at the scene and taken to hospital.
A woman who answered the phone at the Addington Z petrol station declined to comment.
Police were making enquiries at a nearby address to establish the cause of the man's injuries, the spokeswoman said.
A scene guard would be in place at the property overnight.
A St John spokeswoman referred a request for comment to police.
