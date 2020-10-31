Enquiries underway after man found seriously injured at Christchurch petrol station

Police were called at 4.50pm on Sunday. (File photo)

A seriously injured man discovered at a Christchurch petrol station has been taken to hospital as police try to figure out what happened to him.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the Addington Z petrol station, on the corner of Lincoln Rd and Barrington St, about 4.50pm on Saturday.

The seriously injured man was found at the scene and taken to hospital.

A woman who answered the phone at the Addington Z petrol station declined to comment.

Police were making enquiries at a nearby address to establish the cause of the man's injuries, the spokeswoman said.

A scene guard would be in place at the property overnight.

A St John spokeswoman referred a request for comment to police.