Large tree falls in Wellington, blocking road

A tree has fallen on Palliser Rd in Wellington.

A large tree has been uprooted and is blocking a road near Mt Victoria in Wellington.

A police spokeswoman said they were called about 9.10pm on Saturday to the fallen tree on Palliser Rd.​

“The Council has been advised and have contractors on site from Fulton Hogan," the spokeswoman said.

It was estimated the tree would take until 2am to be cleared and Fulton Hogan was managing traffic in the area.

MetService's website says there are strong 120kmh northerly gusts in exposed places on Saturday night in Wellington.