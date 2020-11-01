Police investigate series of accidents on trail ride

Police have yet to release the name of the person who died at a school fundraiser near Milton on Saturday.

A police spokesperson says inquiries into a series of motorcycle accidents in which one man died in Otago on Saturday are ongoing.

“We aren’t in a position to release the victim's name yet, and the death has been referred to the coroner,” the spokesperson said.

The man was one of 12 riders involved in three separate accidents during the Lake to the Sea Motorcycle Trail Ride, near Milton.

The event is a fundraiser for the Tokomairiro High School.

In a statement on Sunday, Police said emergency services responded after two distress beacons were activated in the area about 12.10pm.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and examined the scenes, but information on the causes of the accidents has not yet been released.

Clutha Mayor Bryan Cadogan said he had been trying to contact the organisers of the event to find out what had happened, but was unable to reach anyone.

Given that he had few facts about the accidents, Cadogan felt it would be inappropriate for him to comment on them.

However, the fundraiser was a longstanding and successful event for the area, he said.

“Our thought go out to the family and friends of the people involved,” he said.

A motorcyclist died at the scene and two people were transported to Dunedin Hospital via rescue helicopter with serious injuries.

A St John spokeswoman said another three patients were taken to hospital with moderate injuries and one person was transported from the scene in a private vehicle.

A Dunedin Hospital duty manager was unable to share the condition of the injured riders as their names had not been released.

A further five patients were treated at the scene.