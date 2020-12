A woman's body was found near a burnt vehicle in remote Admiralty Bay.

Emergency services were called to Te Towaka-Port Ligar Rd in Admiralty Bay around 9.10pm on Friday night.

They located a vehicle that had left the road and caught fire, and the body of a woman nearby.

Police are working at the scene to determine the circumstances of the incident.