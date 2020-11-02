Two straight ahead, turning arrows on road cause confusion in central Auckland

The inside lane on Karangahape Rd was not blocked off on Sunday, resulting in at least one near-miss.

The appearance of two straight ahead and two left turning arrows on a central Auckland street appears to have caused confusion for motorists.

A photo was shared on social media on Sunday with a warning for cyclists and those on motorcycles to be careful at the intersection of Karangahape Rd/Great North Rd/Ponsonby Rd/Newton Rd.

One local witnessed a “very near miss” on Sunday afternoon when a car in the middle lane nearly side-swiped another car going straight ahead.

“Horns were tooted and I thought the person in front of me (turning left) was on their phone and not paying attention. Then I noticed the road markings,” they said.

Auckland Transport’s Mark Hannan said the issue occurred after a fence was moved which normally closes off the inside lane by the footpath.

He said the inside lane is closed as part of the continuing work to enhance Karangahape Rd.

The Karangahape Road Enhancements project will introduce bus and cycle lanes, trees and gardens and an extended space for outdoor dining and street activities. Car parking paces will also be reduced.

David White/Stuff The inside lane blocked off on Monday morning – as it should be – for Karangahape Rd improvements.

Delivered by Auckland Council and Auckland Transport (AT), the project aims to create an improved street environment to benefit the community while retaining the area's unique character.

Hannan said AT was trying to find out how the fence was moved, but it was back in place by 6pm Sunday.

“We don’t know who moved the fence, but we were notified of the issue at about 4pm yesterday and immediately sent contractors to the site.”

David White/Stuff One local who witnessed a “very near miss” was concerned for the safety of cyclists and motorcyclists.

A police spokesman said it had not received any reports of crashes at the intersection in the last 24 hours.