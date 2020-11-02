Man dead after motorbike, car crash in North Canterbury

Police are at the scene of a serious crash on State Highway 1.

A man is believed to have died following a crash involving a motorbike and a car in North Canterbury.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Omihi Rd (SH1), Hurunui, about 1.5 kilometres south of Greta Valley, about 7.50am on Monday.

Stuff understands a man has died.

A police spokeswoman would not confirm any details and said inquiries were ongoing.

A St John spokesman would not comment on injuries and referred questions to police.

The road is blocked but a detour is in place. Motorists are advised to allow at least an extra 30 minutes travel time, police said in a statement.

