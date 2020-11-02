Family in car that crashed off bridge near Wallacetown

Four people were taken to hospital following a crash where a car drove off the side of Makarewa River bridge. [File photo]

A Southland man feared his son’s arm might have had to be amputated after driving off the Makarewa River Bridge on Saturday.

Lorneville resident Kevin Veale​ said he was driving back from a family trip to Monkey Island with his son and two grandchildren when he drove off the side of the bridge.

Veale and his grandchildren were taken to Southland Hospital.

His son was taken to Dunedin Hospital with broken bones in his shoulder and arm and severed artery, Veale said.

His son was operated on both Saturday and Sunday, with an initial concern they might have to amputate his arm, Veale said.

Veale was discharged from Southland Hospital on Monday.

The grandchildren had suffered whiplash but were otherwise fine, he said.

Veale said he could not remember coming off the bridge but remembered his car landed in the grass.

Instead of pressing the brake, he accidentally pressed the accelerator and drove into the river, Veale said.

His granddaughter was the first to escape the vehicle after it crashed and with his grandson was able to get Veale out of the vehicle, he said.

He was unaware how his son got out of the vehicle but he needed to be helped off the bank, he said.

A police spokesperson said a car went off the bridge at 4.15pm.

The four occupants were taken to hospital, the spokeswoman said.

A St Johns ambulance South Island media advisor Gerard Campbell​ said one patient had serious injuries, one had moderate injuries and two had minor injuries.

All patients were initially taken to Southland Hospital, Campbell said.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said two crews from Wallacetown and one crew from Kingswell were sent to the scene.