Police to continue focusing on bad behaviour and violence in central Nelson

Police had an increased presence on Bridge St over the weekend to address disorderly behaviour. (File photo)

The first of several operations to address disorderly behaviour and violence on Bridge St has gone well with gang members in Nelson over the weekend also behaving, police say.

Nelson Bays area commander Inspector Paul Borrell​​ said there had been no fighting on Bridge St over the weekend with minimal signs of disorder, while the Killer Beez visit to remember member Caleb Neho Wikaira who died last November had gone without incident.

Between 9.45pm Saturday and 2am Sunday there were 12 disorder-related arrests in central Nelson, one of those was for disorderly behaviour on Bridge St.

Borrell said Nelson Bays alcohol harm prevention officer Sergeant Kyle Bruning​​ said there was no fighting and people on the street had been well-behaved. He had received lots of comments that it had been good to see extra police around.

Borrell previously said there had been a recent surge in people leaving bars intoxicated and causing issues on the street so disorderly behaviour and fighting was something police wanted to address.

Over the weekend there were a number of young people out on the street who had not been in licensed premises but were known to police for “causing grief” around town.

“We are focusing on pre-loading ... people coming down and congregating in Buxton Carpark, which has been a trouble area for us before.”

Three people were also charged with driving with excess breath alcohol in the city car parking areas.

A 24-hour liquor ban is in place in central Nelson between Halifax St, Collingwood St, Nile St West and St Vincent St to the intersection with Gloucester St. Rutherford, Anzac and Pioneers parks are included in the 24-7 ban, as well as Pikimai/Church Hill around the Nelson Cathedral.

Police would continue to have an increased presence on Bridge St over the next month, with two further operations planned.

Borrell said the Killer Beez gang members who gathered in Nelson were “pretty well-behaved” and were aware of police expectations.

About 140 gang members and supporters were in Nelson to remember Neho. The 25-year-old died last November after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car on St Vincent St.

A memorial run was held on Saturday, which included riding to the crash scene and out to the Marsden Valley Cemetery.

“That went without incident and generally we had no issues with them at all over the weekend.”