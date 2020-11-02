Hearing continues over fate of derelict Adelaide Hotel building in Wellington

The fate of a derelict hotel building in Wellington is still undecided as a judge waits for a further submission from the council’s lawyer before setting “a framework for an ultimate decision”.

Auckland-based company Lakhi Maa Limited bought the Adelaide Hotel building, located in Wellington’s Newtown, two years after the deadline to complete strengthening work lapsed.

The company first appeared in court in October following an application from the Wellington City Council to obtain a court order to do the strengthening work itself. It was only “part heard” at the time and the hearing resumed on Monday afternoon.

The case is the first time a local authority has applied for the court order, even though they are legally entitled to do so if building owners miss strengthening deadlines or do not progress at “reasonable speed”.

The council wants to upgrade the building to at least 34 per cent of the New Building Standard (NBS), and recover the costs from the owner.

However, on Monday, Kevin Smith​, the lawyer for Lakhi Maa Limited, said the owners had paid for its application to council to either demolish the building or create a new hotel but retain the old facade.

Smith said the company's obligation under the Building Act was to protect people using the premises but the building was not in use by anyone.

Seismic work to get the building to 34 per cent meant it could not be occupied at “such a low level” and “doesn't get us very far from economic liability”.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The Wellington City Council wants to upgrade the building to at least 34 per cent of the New Building Standard (NBS), and recover the costs from the owner. (File photo)

There was also no clarity on what assessments would actually require, he said.

"There must be great care taken in moving forward on the matter. At the end of the day before you is basically a blank cheque ... the application is unfortunate in that it doesn’t have a lot of meat to it, we don't know what is sought."

Judge Chris Tuohy​ said he was not “immediately grabbed” by Smith’s argument on the definition of a user but was “attracted by the argument around the seismic work required or requested” needing to be specified.

However, council lawyer Nick Whittington​ said he maintained the position he came into court with.

Whittington said councils had other controls such as procurement rules and also general building expertise.

“So it’s a bit odd to think [they’re] being given a blank cheque,” Whittington said. He would be making a further submission to Judge Tuohy on behalf of the council.

He had proposed conditions in his submission which he said were “appropriate” and would be giving them to Judge Tuohy on November 13.