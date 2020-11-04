Luminate Festival organisers criticised for promoting far-right conspiracy theorists

The organisers of the Luminate Festival have been “called in” by their supporters for promoting far-right conspiracy theorists on its website.

A group of musicians, artists, supporters and contributors of the biennial family-friendly music festival on Tākaka Hill have signed an open letter outlining their concerns.

The letter is called “dancing with the far right” and is signed by more than 80 people. It calls in the “extreme views” published as a list of inspiration on Luminate’s website.

Signatories to the letter include microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles, filmmaker Lee Gingold, singer-songwriter Marlon Williams, Lukasz Buda of the Phoenix Foundation and Ed Zuccollo of Kita and Trinity Roots.

Luminate is a registered charity, which has run the popular festival since 2008, with thousands of festival-goers attending the week-long event of music, arts and workshops.

On its recently updated website promoting its new event Lunasa, in February 2021, organisers list “13 Crystal Seeds of Positive Change”, with names and websites of people who inspire them.

“So that you can do your own research, if you feel inclined,” the website reads.

Frank Augstein/AP English conspiracy theorist David Icke speaks during a 'We Do Not Consent' rally at Trafalgar Square in London, organised by Stop New Normal, to protest against coronavirus restrictions, in September.

However, some Luminate supporters are upset their “inspirations” include holocaust denier David Icke.

The former British footballer and broadcaster has promoted the conspiracy theory the world is run by a cabal of giant shape-shifting alien lizards and the moon a hollowed-out space station.

Icke has seen a surge in popularity amongst anti-lockdown protesters but has come under fire for blaming a “one world order” for the pandemic he both claims doesn’t exist but also says is caused by 5G.

Icke claims the “Rothschild Zionists” secretly dominate the world, Jews bankrolled Hitler, caused the 2008 global financial crisis and staged the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Both Facebook and Youtube have made moves to ban him this year.

Other websites, including anti-vaxxers and QAnon influencers, also made Luminate’s list.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Luminate Festival has been running since 2008. A popular, family-friendly event, it has seen thousands of festival goers attend for a week of music, dance, arts and workshops.

Adherents of QAnon believe world governments are being controlled by a shadowy cabal of blood-drinking paedophiles who will eventually be brought to justice by President Donald Trump.

Members of the Luminate Festival Community group Facebook page have also been upset this year at the administrators posting anti-lockdown ideas, with some asking to “keep the page just about the festival”.

One of the authors of the open letter, Leo Murray (DJ Mufasa), said the intention was an “inclusive attempt” to kindly call concerning behaviour and ideas in.

Braden Fastier/Stuff A group of more than 100 people, including a number of prominent figures, have signed an open letter calling in Luminate organisers’ list of inspirations on its website, which includes anti-semitic and QAnon conspiracy theorists.

“Instead of calling people out and driving them deeper into the rabbit hole of narrative warfare, our intention is to explore the possibility of a compassionate and dignified community conversation,” he said.

Luminate had always stood for values such as earth-friendly consciousness, co-creation, self-responsibility, respect and integrity, the letter said.

“However, the integrity of their updated purpose has been called into question by a number of concerned folk in the Aotearoa New Zealand festival community.

“It is clear that the increased influence of climate change deniers, anti-semitic thinkers, pro-Trump and QAnon affiliations is having a polarising effect on our socio-political landscape at a time when we need community cohesion the most,” it reads.

“It is common for vulnerable people to subscribe to these ideas after Internet algorithms tighten their information silos to conform with specific political agendas – unwittingly linking alternative spiritual folk with far-right extremists.”

MARION VAN DIJK/Stuff The co-directors of Luminate released a statement saying they were not aware some teachers they had listed on their website were anti-semitic or affiliated with QAnon.

Luminate management team Jules Harper, Rita Davies and Irma Jager, released a statement to Stuff acknowledging they heard people’s concerns.

“We trust that everyone knows that Luminate does not endorse racism. We advocate for diversity, tolerance and compassion for others,” it reads.

“We are not aware that anyone listed in the ‘13 Crystal Seeds of Positive Change’ promotes racism, or is a supporter of QAnon. We haven’t heard any of them refer to it – it’s not something that Luminate has promoted or even mentioned in a post.”

Luminate feels “a lot of empathy and care” for the massive trauma and persecution of Jews, and many other people of the world.

“We are hearing accusations that David Icke is anti-semitic, and we understand that people feel very upset about that.

“Whilst we have not heard him speak in a racist way – and have heard him speak out against racism and fascism – it is also true to say we haven’t heard or read everything that he has published over the years ... we will do further research on this.”

Luminate has removed Icke from its website.

The intention with the “13 Crystal Seeds of Positive Change” was to highlight important themes for discussion from a range of doctors, scientists and researchers.

“They have all published information over a great many years and speak on a wide range of subjects. Luminate cannot know and is not endorsing everything that each person has said over this time.”

The open letter is published in full here.