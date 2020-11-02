Overnight closures ahead for Desert Road

Repair work on the Desert Road wil involve nighttime closures for two weeks in November.

Two weeks of overnight closures are ahead for the Desert Road on State Highway 1 as maintenance crews complete resurfacing work.

The closures begin from Sunday, November 15 running each night from 7pm until 5am, six nights a week, said Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency in a release.

With an expected works' duration of two weeks this would leave Saturday, November 21 as the only night the road would be open in that period.

Outside the nighttime closure hours, the road will operate as normal.

READ MORE:

* Transport operators want SH3 in Taranaki fixed

* Poor roads take physical and mental toll on truckies



Emergency services will have full access through the work site during the works, NZTA said.

NZTA detour information

From Turangi, the southbound detour will be via SH 41 or SH 46, on to SH 47, SH 4 at National Park and then SH 49 to Waiouru. The northbound detour will be the same, in reverse.

For a journey between Turangi and Waiouru the detour will add an extra 30 to 35 minutes over and above the normal 45-minute journey time via SH1.

While the road closure is from 7pm, Waka Kotahi encourages motorists to complete their travel well before then as the contractors will be setting up traffic management from 6pm which may cause delays.