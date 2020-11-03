Upper Hutt City Council's call for review into Wellington Water falls flat

Wellington City Council needs to find up to $5 billion to repair and build water infrastructure over the next 30 years.

Upper Hutt Mayor Wayne Guppy’s commitment to Wellington Water has been questioned after his council’s bid for a review of the company was roundly rejected by partner authorities.

Late last week, Guppy called for a full review of Wellington Water’s structure in a letter which raised concerns over the company's transparency and delivery of services. On Tuesday, the appeal failed to gain traction at a meeting of the company’s committee.

Wellington Water Limited manages drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services on behalf of Hutt City, Porirua, Upper Hutt and Wellington city councils, South Wairarapa District Council and Greater Wellington Regional Council, who are all equal shareholders.

He highlighted Audit New Zealand’s criticism of Wellington Water’s non-financial performance measures.

Shortcomings in the system could result in formal concerns being raised by auditors and affect the reliability of financial statements in the shareholding councils’ annual reports, he said.

The Upper Hutt City Council was concerned Wellington Water had not been upfront about the audit.

At the meeting, where Guppy continued to take aim at the “flowery wording” and lack of specific detail in the company’s reporting, the review was met with universal disapproval.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker said she was stunned by the proposal.

She said it was an exaggerated response to the issue, and a waste of time and money in the face of impending central government reforms to three waters delivery.

Baker and South Wairarapa Mayor Alex Beijen said the request was premature as the audit was not yet complete.

Baker questioned Guppy’s commitment to Wellington Water, saying he and his council had been constantly needling away at the company.

After the meeting, she told Stuff she thought his negative comments were an attempt to “deflect the amount [Upper Hutt] have to pay” into the company.

Wellington Water had been upfront about costs, and it was up to each council as to how much they wanted to contribute, she said.

Greater Wellington Regional councillor and committee representative Jenny Brash thumped the desk in frustration, saying she was sick and tried of Guppy’s on-gong negativity.

Wellington City three waters portfolio holder and councillor Sean Rush was disappointed Guppy hadn’t given the committee a heads up before calling for a review.

He also thought central government reforms and a soon-to-be released report from Wellington’s Mayoral Taskforce would identify and address many of the issues, making the review a waste of time.

Guppy said other member councils had accepted mediocrity for too long and was unsurprised by the lack of appetite for the review.

“I’ll continue to challenge, because we’re not getting what we should be.”

Water infrastructure in the region has been crumbling beneath the streets with major failures plaguing Wellington City. Other authorities have been handed large bills to upgrade their pipes.

The review did not progress.