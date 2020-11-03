Ruapehu bus crash inquest: Hannah Francis' dad describes passenger panic

The father of an 11-year-old girl who died in a bus crash on Mt Ruapehu has spoken of the panic expressed by passengers when they realised the vehicle’s brakes weren’t working.

The inquest into the death of Hannah Teresa Francis began before Coroner Brigitte Windley in Auckland on Tuesday.

Hannah died after a Ruapehu Alpine Lifts bus overturned on Mt Ruapehu on July 28, 2018.

The bus, carrying 31 passengers, went over at the 9-kilometre mark on Ōhakune Mountain Rd, which runs 17km up Mt Ruapehu to Tūroa.

Hannah's dad Matthew Francis, who was among those injured, told the inquest he and Hannah took the Ruapehu Alpine Shuttle bus to get up and down the mountain because he did not have chains to put on his vehicle, and he wasn’t able to purchase any.

After a day on the slopes, they decided to leave because of poor weather.

Around 2.25pm, the bus left the mountain with about 30 passengers on board.

Francis and Hannah were sitting at the back of the bus, holding on to their gear.

Francis said he hadn’t noticed anything hazardous about the conditions as they headed down the mountain, saying it wasn’t icy or wet.

Francis, an engineer, said he soon noticed the driver hadn’t engaged the bus’s exhaust brake, saying he was familiar with the sound.

As they continued down the mountain, Francis said he believed the driver was trying to move down a gear but was unable to.

He heard the first “graunching of gears” and saw the driver trying to brake a couple of times.

The bus began picking up speed and the driver continued pumping the brakes. Passengers soon realised the brakes weren’t working and began shouting instructions at the driver.

Supplied Hannah Francis’ dad Matthew Francis spoke at the inquest on Tuesday.

“I do not think the driver handled the situation well,” Francis said, adding one person even told him to run the bus into trees.

As the bus continued down the mountain, the driver negotiated corners “alright” but it was going too fast.

Passengers continued to panic, and Francis later learned a person jumped out of the bus. People were told to put on their helmets, something Francis and Hannah already were wearing.

At the time of the crash, Francis estimated the bus was travelling at about 70kmh. He put his arms around Hannah and pulled her onto his lap before the bus hit a right-hand side barrier near a bridge which threw everyone to the right.

“The bus bounced off and lurched violently to the left,” Francis said.

It hit the left side of the bank and by then, Hannah had been “ripped” from Francis.

After the crash, Francis crawled out of the bus and found Hannah unconscious and covered in blood. He performed mouth-to-mouth, and she coughed up blood before starting to breathe on her own.

Others came to Hannah’s aid and Francis was taken away for treatment, before being told his daughter was critical and would be on one of the first helicopters to hospital.

SUPPLIED Hannah Francis died en route to hospital after the bus crash.

Francis was airlifted to Whanganui Hospital, where he was told Hannah had died en route to hospital.

Francis said following an investigation into the crash, he didn’t find the explanation from police about not laying charges “especially convincing”.

He said he didn’t understand how it wasn’t the driver’s fault if nothing was found to be wrong with the bus.

Francis said he wanted driver training improved and buses on open roads to be fitted with seat belts. He believed his daughter’s injuries could have been less severe if seat belts were on the bus.

On Tuesday afternoon, the bus driver said the crash was something that would stay with him forever, and he apologised to Hannah’s family for their loss.

The driver, who has name suppression, said he began working for Ruapehu Alpine Lifts in 2017. He received his class 2 licence in 2003, his class 4 in 2017 and is working to obtain his class 5 endorsement.

The driver said Ruapehu Alpine Lifts did not give him specific training on what to do in an emergency or if the foot brake did not engage.

At the time of the incident, the driver said he had driven up and down to mountain around 800 times.

The driver said he checked the bus in the morning on the day of the crash and nothing appeared to be unusual. He said he would not drive a bus if there was something wrong with it.

During the bus ride just before the crash, the driver realised the foot brake was not working and said he did everything in his power to try to change gears and slow the bus down.

He soon realised the bus was going to crash and got scared.

At the time of the crash, the driver said he “lost control” of the bus and closed his eyes.

When he opened them, his body was outside the bus through the windscreen while his legs remained inside.

He said he made attempts through police to contact Hannah’s family but never heard back.

The inquest continues.