Ruapehu bus crash inquest: Hannah Francis' dad describes passenger panic before crash

The father of an 11-year-old girl who died in a bus crash on Mt Ruapehu has spoken of the panic expressed by passengers when they realised the vehicle’s brakes weren’t working.

The inquest into the death of Hannah Teresa Francis began before Coroner Brigitte Windley in Auckland on Tuesday.

Hannah died after a Ruapehu Alpine Lifts bus overturned on Mt Ruapehu on July 28, 2018.

The bus, carrying 31 passengers, went over at the 9-kilometre mark on Ōhakune Mountain Rd, which runs 17km up Mt Ruapehu to Tūroa.

Hannah's dad Matthew Francis, who was among those injured, told the inquest he and Hannah took the Ruapehu Alpine Shuttle bus to get up and down the mountain because he did not have chains to put on his vehicle, and he wasn’t able to purchase any.

After a day on the slopes, they decided to leave because of poor weather.

Around 2.25pm, the bus left the mountain with about 30 passengers on board.

Francis and Hannah were sitting at the back of the bus, holding on to their gear.

Francis said he hadn’t noticed anything hazardous about the conditions as they headed down the mountain, saying it wasn’t icy or wet.

Francis, an engineer, said he soon noticed the driver hadn’t engaged the bus’s exhaust brake, saying he was familiar with the sound.

As they continued down the mountain, Francis said he believed the driver was trying to move down a gear but was unable to.

He heard the first “graunching of gears” and saw the driver trying to brake a couple of times.

The bus began picking up speed and the driver continued pumping the brakes. Passengers soon realised the brakes weren’t working and began shouting instructions at the driver.

Supplied Hannah Francis’ dad Matthew Francis spoke at the inquest on Tuesday.

“I do not think the driver handled the situation well,” Francis said, adding one person even told him to run the bus into trees.

As the bus continued down the mountain, the driver negotiated corners “alright” but it was going too fast.

Passengers continued to panic, and Francis later learned a person jumped out of the bus. People were told to put on their helmets, something Francis and Hannah already were wearing.

At the time of the crash, Francis estimated the bus was travelling at about 70kmh. He put his arms around Hannah and pulled her onto his lap before the bus hit a right-hand side barrier near a bridge which threw everyone to the right.

“The bus bounced off and lurched violently to the left,” Francis said.

It hit the left side of the bank and by then, Hannah had been “ripped” from Francis.

After the crash, Francis crawled out of the bus and found Hannah unconscious and covered in blood. He performed mouth-to-mouth, and she coughed up blood before starting to breathe on her own.

Others came to Hannah’s aid and Francis was taken away for treatment, before being told his daughter was critical and would be on one of the first helicopters to hospital.

Francis was airlifted to Whanganui Hospital, where he was told Hannah had died en route to hospital.

Francis said following an investigation into the crash, he didn’t find the explanation from police about not laying charges “especially convincing”.

He said he didn’t understand how it wasn’t the driver’s fault if nothing was found to be wrong with the bus.

Francis said he wanted driver training improved and buses on open roads to be fitted with seat belts. He believed his daughter’s injuries could have been less severe if seat belts were on the bus.

The inquest continues.