Aaron Izett's attack on toddler daughter described as 'brutal in the extreme'

Nevaeh Ager, who was allegedly murdered by her father, Aaron Izett, at Little Waihi in 2019.

Aaron George Izett inflicted violence that was “brutal in the extreme” before killing his daughter and the only proper verdict on his murder charge is guilty.

That’s according to Crown prosecutor Kieran Raftery QC, who summed up the case against Izett at the eleventh day of his trial at the High Court in Rotorua.

Izett is facing a number of assault and wounding charges, and one charge that between March 20 and March 21 last year he murdered Nevaeh​ Ager at Little Waihi in the Bay of Plenty.

It’s a killing Izett admitted responsibility for on the first day of the trial.

“Mr Izett accepted he killed his daughter, he accepts he’s responsible for her death ... the physical act is not in dispute,” defence lawyer Nicholas Chisnall said.​

The Crown alleged Izett, a regular methamphetamine user, killed his daughter in a “meth rage” after assaulting her with a weapon or weapons then placing her in the estuary behind their home to drown.

Crown prosecutor Anna Pollett said the toddler had been subjected to “assault on assault on assault” before her drowning.

Raftery told the jury the claim Izett is not guilty by way of insanity had been rubbished by two psychiatrists, and also took aim at the idea he said the defence would raise that Izett could not be held responsible due to his drug intoxication.

“If you take drugs, take drink, smoke methamphetamine, and then do things you might not have done when sober, it doesn't excuse you... that’s because you’ve taken those drugs voluntarily.”

Benn Bathgate/Stuff Aaron George Izett has admitted killing his daughter, though he has denied murder.

Raftery also took issue with Izett’s claim that he had been forced to drink a methamphetamine-laced drink from “gangsters” who had kidnapped him over a drug debt, an incident he claimed explained his erratic behaviour around the time of the killing.

He made specific reference to Izett’s claim his phone, which had the text message from the “gangsters” summoning him to a meeting, had been left with them.

“He’s already thought ahead, ‘the phone’s been left behind with the gang’, and that tells you something about the thinking process of Mr Izett. He’s thinking a bit carefully about the evidence and fitting in with it,” Raftery said.

“The whole story is to try and explain away the enormity of the crime against his daughter, trying to manipulate us.”

He also said it was “bizarre” to suggest “gangsters” would punish a debt in this fashion.

“They’re saying you haven’t paid for your drugs, here have some more.”

Raftery also spoke at length about evidence given by pathologist Dr Rexson Tse.

“A horrific thing this man did to his daughter, brutal in the extreme and the volume of blows speaks volumes in itself, something like 80 separate injuries that Dr Tse commented on.”

Raftery said the toddler would have suffered from “a severe reign of terror”.

“A sustained assault to achieve that number of blows over that number of areas.”

He also said any insanity verdict had to start with the jury agreeing Izett was suffering from a “disease of the mind” at the time of the killing.

“Dr Barry-Walsh and Dr Dean agree, there is no suggestion of any diagnosis of mental disorder in this case.”

The fact Izett also later admitted lying to both psychiatrists also “tells you a lot about the credibility of Mr Izett”, Raftery said.

Izett’s defence team is also to offer their summing, with Justice Christine Gordon providing her summing up on Wednesday.