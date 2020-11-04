Surgical mesh 'victim' speaks out for other women

Glenda Burford says she has been trying to get medics to recognise her health issues stemming from surgical mesh being implanted inside her body during a 2010 operation.

Glenda Burford says she hopes her story helps people better understand surgical mesh “victims”, given they rarely talk about their problems publicly because of where the mesh is in a woman’s body.

Burford, who lives near Winton, said she was initially denied a claim for surgical mesh injuries by ACC, but is now one of hundreds of people who can get their cases reviewed.

ACC has told her it will reassess her surgical mesh claim if she asks for it, and she intends to do so.

Burford, 54, said her surgeon had told her ahead of her 2010 surgery that because of four previous hernias - in which mesh was inserted on one occasion – that more mesh was needed to hold the prolapse in place.

But she had no idea what the outcome of having the mesh inserted into her prolapse would be, she said.

There was “no polite way” of explaining her issues or the complications she had suffered since.

The problems included vaginal bleeding when her bowels moved, discharges and swelling, while sex was sometimes painful because of the mesh reacting in her body.

“When you have an infection, you are in a lot of abdominal pain, antibiotics is the only thing that makes the pain go away.”

Her body was trying to accept “this foreign thing” that was not supposed to be there, she said.

“It’s like a plastic piece of nylon netting and it’s reacting with anything brushing up against it.

“If I had to do a replay I would definitely say no to having it put into my body.”

When visiting a medical clinic on several occasions, the medics didn’t want to blame the mesh being the source of her problems, she said.

One doctor had told her the swelling and discharge was from an STD.

“He was advised that I and my husband haven’t and don’t sleep around. The doctor went silent after that.”

However, the last time she had an appointment she had a “breakthrough” when told by a doctor her mesh was reacting with her body.

But when she tried to file a claim with ACC several years later she learned the doctor had not sent his findings to her GP, she said.

Mesh victims were paying the price for something that went into their bodies that turned out to be their “worst nightmare”, Burford said.

Bluff man Noel Peterson, 67, has also been told by ACC it would reassess previously declined surgical mesh claims if he asked for it.

He also said he would.

Surgical mesh was inserted inside his body to keep the intestine in place during an inguinal hernia operation in Tauranga about 10 years ago, he said.

The hernia came back a year later, and he had keyhole surgery.

The mesh had always been annoying, sometimes painful and it felt like “a bit of cardboard” in his groin.

The whole episode during the past decade had been debilitating, mentally draining and it had limited his physical movements.