Huka Falls zipline decision still up in the air

The proposed Huka Falls zipline by Sky Play Adventures attracted a majority of submissions in support based on potential for economic activity and proposed ecological restoration. Picture: a zipline at Christchurch Adventure Park.

A decision on a tourism venture that would cross the Waikato River below the Huka Falls with five zipline runs is still up in the air – and not expected until early December.

Hearings for the proposal were held in Taupō on September 30 and October 1 but the applicants, Sky Play Adventures subsequently submitted a revised set of conditions and material in response to new evidence from the consultant planner and submissions in opposition.

The revisions further address cultural consultation – a main issue of dispute with opposing parties – but also include more definite cost suggestions for the environmental work.

These amount to nearly $3 million by the third year, though the phased roll out of restoration, planting and pest control is dependent on the enterprise’s profitability.

READ MORE:

* Huka Falls zipline proposal faces decision day

* Waikato River Zipline venture reaches next stage



Other conditions relate to mitigating the potential risk from spray drift from a Taupō District Council sewage treatment area at zipline tower one.

In his comments on the additional material, independent planner Todd Whittaker wrote that he supported its intent to give Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Tahu-Ngāti Whaoa (co-applicants to the venture) and Raukawa an opportunity to develop storyboards that would support the visitor experience and give recognition to cultural values, and for the applicant to fund monitoring of cultural values on a two-year basis.

Supplied The Sky Play Adventures proposal was supported by Ngati Tahu-Ngati Whaoa but met opposition based on cultural impacts from a series of Ngati Tuwharetoa submissions. Zipline runs (in red) would cross the river five times downstream of the Huka Falls.

But he also added “it is not clear to me that these measures will address or mitigate the adverse effects on cultural values and sites which have been identified by Ngāti Tūwharetoa.”

In his mid-hearing report Whittaker expressed the view that he thought irreconcilable the disconnect between applicant and opposers on cultural impacts.

His initial report identified that determination of cultural values could be one of the biggest hurdles faced by the proposal for thrillseekers to zipline five times back and forth across the river near the falls.

Whittaker felt it would be useful if other newly suggested conditions on limiting access, due to spray drift, were presented as agreed conditions between the applicant and council as asset manager.

CHRIS MARSHALL/Stuff The Huka Falls looking upstream. While the closest of the proposed zipline runs was 330 away, submissions for the applicant noted zipline users would be able to view the falls for a portion of most of the five runs.

The ecological work, if it went ahead, would represent a significant undertaking by the applicant in terms of restoring the Waikato River corridor and could be regarded as “a positive effect,” he wrote, though would require the agreement of the Department of Conservation (DOC).

Whittaker also felt the provision for a consent review as suggested by the applicant might need further consideration.

As the area was part of a public recreational space, he wrote: “There may need to be further refinement of conditions regarding noise, ecological works, or the scale of the activity which arise from the operation of the activity over time.”

The other parties to the hearing were also to provide comments on the conditions prior to the commissioners’ final deliberations.