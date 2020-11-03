Mt Ruapehu crater lake temperature rising

The crater lake temperature is rising on Mt Ruapehu.

Mt Ruapehu’s crater lake temperature is rising, but volcanic activity remains low.

Recent data and observations from the lake indicate the lake temperature is now rising and was around 22C on Tuesday morning, duty volcanologist Brad Scott said in a GeoNet statement.

In an update three weeks ago, the crater lake temperature was low, about 15C, and minor volcanic unrest continued.

Typically, over periods of months Ruapehu’s crater lake had heating and cooling cycles, Scott said.

READ MORE:

* Mt Ruapehu's crater lake is heating up, but its 'business as usual'

* Mt Ruapehu crater lake sees quick jump in temperature and moderate tremors

* Ground rumbling beneath Ruapehu, crater lake warming



In late September the lake cooled to about 12 degrees, marking the low point of the cycle.

Since mid-October the lake has been warming slowly and has now reached 22C.

Chemical analysis of lake water collected on October 9 showed no significant changes in the make-up of the lake waters since the previous sample was collected on August 9.

He said the intensity of volcanic tremor had remained weak over the past three months, and small earthquakes continue to be located in the vicinity of Mt Ruapehu.

None of those observations were unusual for Mt Ruapehu, he said.

“All observations over the past months indicate that the volcano remains in a general state of minor unrest.”

The Volcanic Alert Level remains at level 1, which means the Department of Conservation does not recommend visitors enter the area 700m from centre of the crater lake, or camp overnight 1.5km from the centre of crater lake.

“The closer you are to the crater lake and the longer you stay, the higher the risk.

“This is a good reminder that Mt Ruapehu is an active volcano and has the potential to erupt with little or no warning when in a state of volcanic unrest,” a social media post said.