Gore's 'Streets Alive' trials to be rolled out in the new year

Irk St could be pedestrianised as part of a trial for the Gore District Council's Streets Alive project.

Ideas raised as part of the Gore District Council’s Streets Alive project will start being trialled early next year and could include closing a street in the town's main business centre to traffic.

The Streets Alive project was discussed at a council community strategy committee meeting on Wednesday, chaired by councillor Richard McPhail.

A report from roading asset manager Peter Standring, which was included in the agenda, said the council applied for Innovative Streets funding to trial streetscape improvements in May 2020 and succeeded with funding approval in July 2020. The project name changed to “Streets Alive” with a $1 million value and a 90 per cent NZ Transport Agency contribution.

Project manager of infrastructure Ramesh Sharma said the council had carried out community consultation about the project and six themes had been identified as part of the process.

Those are creative street spaces, including art, seating, planting, fountains and lighting; signage and wayfinding; a pedestrianised hub; improvements to ease congestion and enhance safety; safer road crossings; and connecting spaces and places to improve access for everyone.

Some trials included in the project included a reduction in speed limits in some streets; changing school bus routes and providing a bus hub; improving signage and visibility; street and building art; and pedestrianising some or all of Irk St.

A reference group had been set up to assist council staff throughout the project, and it would seek feedback from residents and affected parties as the trials progressed.

“The big thing to take away is that it is a trial,’’ Standring said.

Rachael Kelly/Stuff The Gore District Council will trial a range of initiatives in Gore as part of its “Streets Alive” programme.

“Yes, there will be some change, people will notice change.’’

Councillor Glenys Dickson said the $1 million was for the trial stage of the project and asked how the projects would be funded if they became permanent.

Standring said the council budgeted every year for improvements and there was an element for improvements in existing budgets.

“We don’t take down the signs at the end of the trial. Some of the trials that are put in place will last for years.’’

The project must be delivered in one year from the grant date, which was July 2020, and mayor Tracy Hicks asked whether the funding was in jeopardy if the council did not meet the deadline.

Standring said that hopefully the council would meet the deadline.

Councillor Bronwyn Reid asked whether any trials would be happening in the central business area around Christmas, because ‘’shopkeepers won’t be thrilled’’.

Standring said the project managers would work with the GoRetail group about changes in the town. In response to questions from councillor Nicky Davis, he said there would be an action plan with the council’s communications department to let people know what was happening with the trials.

“If people are aware it is coming up, they won’t be so shocked when it happens and you are likely to get more buy-in,’’ Davis said.

The council is finalising the specific trial projects over the coming weeks and will be talking with any stakeholders who could be closely impacted before trials are announced.