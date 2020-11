One person has died and another suffered critical injuries after a crash on State Highway 36.

Emergency services were called to the crash between Turner St and Whataroa Rd about 8.50am.

Police confirmed one person had died and another person was in a critical condition at Waikato Hospital.

The road was initially blocked but has since reopened to traffic.

The serious crash unit is investigating the cause of the crash.