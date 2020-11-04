Intermediate student injured after being hit by van in Remuera, Auckland

Police are investigating after a student from Remuera Intermediate School was hit by a van on Wednesday morning.

The child was struck on Ascot Ave about 7.50am Wednesday.

St John said they were taken to Starship Hospital in a serious condition.

Principal Kyle Brewerton said it was a “big shock” for the school as it was not expecting it.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Remuera Intermediate School principal Kyle Brewerton confirmed the student had been hit by a van.

He understood the female student had suffered minor injuries after being hit by a van while crossing the road.

Brewerton said the school's priority now was supporting its students who may have witnessed the incident.

He said the school was also mindful of the student’s family and was in touch with them about how she was doing.

A Stuff reporter at the scene said as of about 9.50am heavy traffic stretched up Ascot Ave as one lane was closed.

He said police cones lined the closed side of the road, which sits just outside the intermediate.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff The Serious Crash Unit was looking into the collision.

Ascot Rd fully re-opened about 10.20am, Auckland Transport said.

A police spokeswoman earlier said the child had moderate injuries.

It was investigating the collision and the Serious Crash Unit would be attending.

One lane on the road has been closed, with police warning of “slight delays.”