Rental company apologises to Invercargill pensioner for payment delay

Invercargill woman Taina Maere was effectively housebound while waiting, and waiting, for a promised payment so she could pay for a car and regain her independence.

A rental company has apologised to an Invercargill pensioner who was forced to wait two months for a $5750 payment she needed in order to regain her independence.

Taina Maere, 65, was driving her car in Invercargill on July 22, when a man driving a Hertz rental vehicle drove through a Give Way sign and collided with her vehicle, writing it off.

She received bruising and minor injuries from the crash.

Maere said she did not have insurance, but the driver of the Hertz rental vehicle admitted liability and Hertz said it would cover the costs of her damaged vehicle.

She subsequently signed a document on September 4, saying she agreed to accept from Hertz Rentals, in respect to her 2008 Suzuki Splash, $5750 as a final settlement.

She was told she would be paid the money – which she was reliant on to purchase a replacement car – within three weeks, she said.

But two months later she was still waiting.

She had been driving since she was 15, and with an old leg injury leaving her on crutches, she needed another car to get her independence back.

The delay in Hertz paying the money had left her without wheels and effectively housebound, while relying on family members to do her chores in town.

“You be confined for three months and see how you like it when you have been independent all your life.

“I would like to think they have honourable people in their organisation, or at least one person with integrity would be nice,” she said of Hertz.

Stuff sent questions about the matter to Hertz on Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, the company responded, saying it sincerely apologised to Maere for the delay in the agreed payment of $5,750, “which was processed electronically on Thursday and should be received by her within 48 hours”.

Maere confirmed she had received the money on Thursday.

The Hertz spokeswoman for Australia and New Zealand said the team prided themselves on their integrity, delivering exceptional customer service and on meeting agreed obligations to third parties such as Maere.

“We have reviewed our processes to ensure payments of this nature will be made on time in future.”

With the money received, Maere paid for and picked up her replacement car on Thursday afternoon.

”It’s freedom,” she said.

“I have been confined to quarters for three months ... it’s a sense of freedom I didn’t think I would regain.”