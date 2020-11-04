Man in critical condition after altercation in Opunake

Police at an address in Opunake after an altercation early Wednesday morning. One man was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

A 25-year-old man is in a critical condition in Taranaki Base Hospital after an early morning altercation at a South Taranaki property.

Detective Sergeant Chris Allemann said police were called to an Opunake address about 4.20am Wednesday after receiving reports of a man becoming violent.

An altercation occurred and when police arrived the 25-year-old man was unresponsive, Allemann said.

Officers performed CPR until St John ambulance staff and firefighters arrived.

The man was then transported to Taranaki Base Hospital where he is in a critical condition in the intensive care unit, Allemann said.

Three other people, two men and one woman, were at the address when police arrived and have been interviewed, he said.

No arrests have been made.

Allemann said police were now waiting for the man's condition to improve, so they could interview him.

By 1pm Wednesday two police vehicles were at the scene along with a police photographer.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Allemann on 0211914531.